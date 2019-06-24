Video shows 89-year-old beaten unconscious, robbed during afternoon walk in SE Houston

HOUSTON -- Police are looking for the robber who brutally beat an 89-year-old man as he finished up his afternoon walk in southeast Houston.
The graphic beating was caught on video and may be hard to watch.
Around 3:42 p.m. on June 5 the man was walking up his driveway when he says a man, who he's seen in the neighborhood before, approached him.
The suspect began to make small talk with the victim and led him to the side of his house.
He demanded that the victim give him his wallet, but when the man resisted, the suspect threw him to the ground and punched him.
At one point in the video, the suspect put his knee on the victim's face as he smashed it into the ground numerous times.
When the 89-year-old man passed out, the suspect reached into his pockets and stole his wallet.
Houston police are now looking for the suspect who is described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 30-35. He may hang out in the area of Villa and Fauna.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for any information leading to charges or an arrest.
You can report information anonymously by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting tips online.
