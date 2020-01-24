'Run, hide, fight!' Naval Station Great Lakes on lockdown after gate runner drives through entrance

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (WLS) -- The Great Lakes Naval Station was on lockdown Friday morning after a vehicle drove through an entrance gate.The naval station, located in Great Lakes, said on its Facebook page at 7:20 a.m. that all gates were closed after the incident."Run, hide, fight! Take cover in nearest building or structure," the post said.A spokesman for the station said a civilian vehicle drove through a gate just after 7 a.m. without stopping for a vehicle or ID check.Personnel are currently searching the grounds for the vehicle and its driver.No one has been injured, the spokesman said.A graduation ceremony scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. has been delayed.Two Zion men were arrested in 2017 on federal terrorism charges for allegedly conspiring to provide ISIS support. Part of their scheme included "," an FBI agent said at the time.