'Run, hide, fight!' Naval Station Great Lakes on lockdown after gate runner drives through entrance

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (WLS) -- The Great Lakes Naval Station was on lockdown Friday morning after a vehicle drove through an entrance gate.The naval station, located in Great Lakes, said on its Facebook page at 7:20 a.m. that all gates were closed after the incident."Run, hide, fight! Take cover in nearest building or structure," the post said.A spokesman for the station said a civilian vehicle drove through a gate just after 7 a.m. without stopping for a vehicle or ID check.The vehicle was located just before 10 a.m. and the driver is being questioned, according to another Facebook post.No one has been injured and no property was damaged, officials said.A graduation ceremony scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. has been delayed, but officials were allowing people through the gates for the ceremony about 9:15 a.m.Two Zion men were arrested in 2017 and convicted in 2019 on federal terrorism charges for allegedly conspiring to provide ISIS support, according to a previous I-Team report. Part of their scheme included "," an FBI agent said at the time.