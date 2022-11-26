Chicago shooting: Man found shot, killed in Greater Grand Crossing, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was found shot to death early Saturday in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

He was discovered about 12:30 a.m. lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and chest in the 6800 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago police said. His age was not known.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Additional information was not available.

No arrests were reported.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)