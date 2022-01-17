ice rescue

Green Bay ice fisherman rescue: Warning issued after 2 more men rescued in Wisconsin

2nd Wisconsin ice rescue in recent weeks
34 rescued after ice separates from main shore on Green Bay

GARDNER, Wis. -- Authorities have issued ice safety warnings after two people went through the ice in the bay of Green Bay, a week after nearly three-dozen people were rescued from a floating chunk of ice that broke away from shore.

The latest incident happened Saturday afternoon when two men were riding all-terrain vehicles back to shore after ice fishing and crashed through thin ice near the town Gardner.

A 58-year-old Kewaunee man, who went through the ice first, was flown by helicopter to a Green Bay hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

A second man who plunged through the ice when he tried to rescue the first man was treated at the scene and released.

