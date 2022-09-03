Chicago crime: Man stabbed during argument at CTA Green Line station in West Town, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was stabbed during an argument at a CTA Green Line station on the city's Northwest Side Friday night, Chicago police said.

The stabbing happened at about 9:57 p.m. at the station in the West Town neighborhood's 100 block of North Ashland Avenue, police said.

SEE ALSO | CTA crime: Family attacked, robbed by mob outside 95th Street Red Line station

The male victim, whose age was unknown, was stabbed in the neck with a knife while arguing with an unknown male offender, police said. He waved down officers and removed the knife from his neck.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.