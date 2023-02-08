WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
funny video

Meteorologist Greg Dutra shaves beard, leaving daughter adorably confused

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 9:21PM
Greg Dutra's daughter adorably confused after he shaves beard
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra shared this video of his nearly 2-year-old daughter Elle reacting to his face after he shaved his beard to shoot a station promo.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When your dad has had a beard for most of your life, it can be a shock when he changes up his look!

ABC7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra shared this video of his nearly 2-year-old daughter Elle reacting to his face after he shaved his beard to shoot a station promo.

With a little prompting from mom, she reluctantly gives him a hug - but as you can see, she's still a little suspicious!

She even gives his hair a tug to make sure it's not going to pull a disappearing act, too.

WATCH | Meteorologist Greg Dutra has hilarious realization on live TV: 'I didn't know I could do that!'

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW