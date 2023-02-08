Meteorologist Greg Dutra shaves beard, leaving daughter adorably confused

ABC7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra shared this video of his nearly 2-year-old daughter Elle reacting to his face after he shaved his beard to shoot a station promo.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When your dad has had a beard for most of your life, it can be a shock when he changes up his look!

ABC7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra shared this video of his nearly 2-year-old daughter Elle reacting to his face after he shaved his beard to shoot a station promo.

With a little prompting from mom, she reluctantly gives him a hug - but as you can see, she's still a little suspicious!

She even gives his hair a tug to make sure it's not going to pull a disappearing act, too.

WATCH | Meteorologist Greg Dutra has hilarious realization on live TV: 'I didn't know I could do that!'