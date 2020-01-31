Society

Visitation to be held for Illinois state trooper killed in Lisle cigar lounge shooting

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Family, friends and loved ones will begin to pay their respects at a visitation Friday for a retired Illinois State Police trooper who was killed in a shooting at a Lisle cigar lounge.

Senior Master Trooper Greg Rieves, 51, was shot and killed last weekend at The Humidor cigar lounge in Lisle.

He spent 25 years with state police before retiring last year.

Rieves' visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Proviso East High School in Maywood.

His funeral will be at noon Saturday at Rock of Ages Baptist church in Maywood. A private interment will come after the funeral.

Investigators have found a possible motive behind the deadly shooting that also injured two other state troopers. Police found the words, "I hate you ... hope you die!" scrawled on the wall of the Hyde Park condominium belonging to the shooter, 51-year-old Lisa V. McMullan, Lisle police said Monday.

McMullan turned the gun on herself after shooting Rieves, retired Trooper Lloyd Graham, 55, and active Trooper Kaiton Bullock, 48, police said.
