Firefighter injured in Gresham house fire

A firefighter was injured Sunday in a blaze at a home in Gresham on the South Side.

Crews responded to a house fire in the 8700 block of South Bishop Street and were still working to put the fire out about 10:45 p.m., according to a fire department tweet.



One firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a "heat related issue," according to fire officials. Their condition was stabilized.

No other injuries have been reported.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
