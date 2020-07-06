Firefighter injured in Gresham house fire

Still & Box at 8737 S. Bishop has been elevated to a 2-11 for manpower. Earlier Mayday has been secured. One Firefighter taken to hospital with heat related issue in stable condition. No other injuries; No further info at this time. pic.twitter.com/MlNEHU4guU — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 6, 2020

A firefighter was injured Sunday in a blaze at a home in Gresham on the South Side.Crews responded to a house fire in the 8700 block of South Bishop Street and were still working to put the fire out about 10:45 p.m., according to a fire department tweet.One firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a "heat related issue," according to fire officials. Their condition was stabilized.No other injuries have been reported.