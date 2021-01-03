swat

Chicago SWAT called after man allegedly fired shots from Gresham home's window, CPD says

Gresham shooting: Man barricaded himself in home with gun, Chicago police said
CHICAGO -- An armed man barricaded himself inside a home Sunday in Gresham on the South Side.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 10 a.m. in the 8100-block of South Sangamon Street, where allegedly a man with a gun fired multiple times from a second floor window, Chicago police said. Once on scene officers saw the man waving a shotgun out the window and called the SWAT team.

From the second floor window, the man was able to talk with officers, ultimately complied with their requests and threw the shotgun onto the ground below, police said. He then came out of the residence through the same window and was taken into custody.

He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, police said. No one was injured in the incident.

