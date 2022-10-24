1 critically wounded after shooting outside West Loop Greyhound bus station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was critically injured after a shooting outside of a Greyhound bus station in the West Loop Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at a station in the 600-block of West Harrison Street. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as police investigated and closed off nearby streets.

Chicago police said a male victim was wounded after he got into a verbal altercation with an unknown person, who fired a shot at the victim.

The Chicago Fire Department said one person was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Further details were not immediately available.