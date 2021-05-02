child injured

Griffith child airlifted to hospital after being struck by driver, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Griffith child airlifted to hospital after being struck by driver

GRIFFITH, Ind. (WLS) -- A 7-year-old boy from Griffith, Ind. was struck by a car in the front yard of an apartment building, according to police officials.

The driver, who lost control of the vehicle, was believed to have been physically restrained by others on scene until police arrived.

The boy was airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago. His condition is unavailable at this time.

The incident, including the vehicle driver's physical status at the time of the crash, is under investigation, according to Cmdr. Martin of the Griffith Police Department.
