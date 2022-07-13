food bank

Drive-thru grocery giveaway on South Side held after Aldi's sudden closure

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Drive-thru grocery giveaway on South Side held after Aldi's closure

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A drive-up food pantry distributed free food to hundreds of people on Chicago's South Side Wednesday.

Jimmy King Jr., 68, was first in line as dozens took part in the grocery giveaway sponsored by Ada S. McKinley Community Services.

"The way the inflation and the economic times are, everybody needs help," he said.

SEE ALSO | Aldi abruptly closes Auburn Gresham store due to crime, poor sales, spokesperson says

"Everything is so expensive now, so it makes a difference," neighborhood resident Joyce Jordan added.

McKinley CEO Jamal Malone said the giveaway is in response to the sudden shuttering of the Aldi store on Ashland and the announced closing of Whole Foods in the Englewood neighborhood.

"So with those two stores recently closing, you can see the cars lined up around the corner, walk-ins standing getting ready to line up," Malone said.

SEE ALSO | Whole Foods closing Englewood store 6 years after opening was celebrated in Chicago 'food desert'

Organizers say their pop-up also addresses the food insecurity many Black and brown neighborhoods continue to experience and will off-set escalating food costs.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows in June, the national average cost for a dozen large eggs is $2.71. That's up 65% from last year, while a loaf of bread also saw an increase of 12%.

The food items were donated by a nearly Aldi store and Go Green Fresh Grocer. Each of the 250 bags of groceries, which were given out on a first-come, first-served basis, contained fresh fruits and vegetables and more.

The organization said that with the need being so great, they fully anticipate doing this again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingchicagoauburn greshamstore closingfood bankgrocery store
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD BANK
Greater Chicago Food Depository Lunch Bus begins service Monday
Free meals available to Chicago area students until end of summer
Little Village food pantry expands indoors to serve more families
Lakeview Food Pantry renamed Nourishing Hope amid expansion
TOP STORIES
Willis Tower active shooter reports unfounded, Chicago police say
Arrest made in West Englewood shooting that wounded CPD officer
Family: Flight changed to another country, airline asked for $30K
Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
Health officials warn of highly transmissible BA.5 COVID variant
Woman hospitalized after touching fentanyl-laced dollar bill
Chicago tourism rebounding as hotels navigate staffing challenges
Show More
Why is the BA.5 COVID-19 variant so contagious?
Thinking of buying a car? You might be in for sticker shock
Missing Indianapolis family likely found dead in pond
Highland Park survivors rally in DC for stricter gun laws
Southland College Prep alum returns to host basketball camp
More TOP STORIES News