Groom charged with assaulting teen at wedding reception

EMBED </>More Videos

Groom charged with assaulting teen at wedding reception. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on February 8, 2019.

RICHBORO, Pa. --
A newlywed man is now facing a list of charges in Pennsylvania for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager at his own wedding.

31-year-old Matthew Aimers, from Willingboro, Pennsylvania, was arrested this past Wednesday following a violent and chaotic ordeal in Richboro last November.

Police say Aimers approached a teenage employee of the Northampton County Club during his reception and propositioned her for sex.

When she refused, police say he followed her into a bathroom and assaulted her.

Aimers then allegedly started fighting several other people and verbally assaulting police.

He's now charged with indecent assault and imprisonment of a minor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex assaultchild sex assaultpennsylvania newsweddingPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 injured, 6 displaced in Auburn Gresham house fire
Elizabeth Warren officially kicks off 2020 presidential campaign
Gary middle school issues warning about popular online game
2 injured, 6 cars, building damaged in Streamwood crash
Retired correctional officer beaten, robbed in Hazel Crest home, family says
VIDEO: Woman struck in NC hit-and-run was walking with driver's ex-boyfriend
Huskies enter neighbors' home through doggy door, kill family's dogs
Mother charged with murder of missing New Jersey toddler
Show More
2019 Chicago Pizza Party to feature 60 types of pizza
Waffle House taking reservations for Valentine's Day dinner
Texas students don wigs in tribute to late painter Bob Ross
Mayoral task force: Pay struggling Chicagoans $1K a month
More News