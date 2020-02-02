Community & Events

Woodstock celebrates annual Groundhog Days Festival

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- Punxsutawney Phil may have declared an early Spring, but Woodstock's very own groundhog begs to differ.

Woodstock Willie saw his shadow which means six more weeks of winter.

The Woodstock Groundhog Days Chair Rick Bellairs and the Locations Manager from the movie "Groundhog Day" Bob Hudgins joined ABC7 to discuss the dueling groundhogs, plus what you can expect from this year's Woodstock Groundhog Days festival.

Name of event: Woodstock Groundhog Days

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020

Hours: From 7am; events continue through the day. Woodcarving in the park, free showing of the movie "Groundhog Day" at 10am, walking tour of places seen in the movie, presentation in the Opera House at 2pm

Address: Woodstock Square, 121 W. Van Buren Street, Woodstock

Admission: Free

To learn more, visit www.woodstockgroundhog.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswoodstockfestivalgroundhog dayholiday
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News