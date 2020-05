Woodstock celebrates annual Groundhog Days Festival

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- Punxsutawney Phil may have declared an early Spring, but Woodstock's very own groundhog begs to differ.Woodstock Willie saw his shadow which means six more weeks of winter.The Woodstock Groundhog Days Chair Rick Bellairs and the Locations Manager from the movie "Groundhog Day" Bob Hudgins joined ABC7 to discuss the dueling groundhogs, plus what you can expect from this year's Woodstock Groundhog Days festival.Woodstock Groundhog DaysSunday, February 2, 2020From 7am; events continue through the day. Woodcarving in the park, free showing of the movie "Groundhog Day" at 10am, walking tour of places seen in the movie, presentation in the Opera House at 2pmWoodstock Square, 121 W. Van Buren Street, WoodstockFreevisit www.woodstockgroundhog.org