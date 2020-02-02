Woodstock celebrates annual Groundhog Days Festival

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- Punxsutawney Phil may have declared an early Spring, but Woodstock's very own groundhog begs to differ.
Woodstock Willie saw his shadow which means six more weeks of winter.
The Woodstock Groundhog Days Chair Rick Bellairs and the Locations Manager from the movie "Groundhog Day" Bob Hudgins joined ABC7 to discuss the dueling groundhogs, plus what you can expect from this year's Woodstock Groundhog Days festival.
Name of event: Woodstock Groundhog Days
Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020
Hours: From 7am; events continue through the day. Woodcarving in the park, free showing of the movie "Groundhog Day" at 10am, walking tour of places seen in the movie, presentation in the Opera House at 2pm
Address: Woodstock Square, 121 W. Van Buren Street, Woodstock
Admission: Free
To learn more, visit www.woodstockgroundhog.org.
