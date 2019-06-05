Group home resident stabbed caretaker 30 times, police said

JOLIET, Ill. -- Will County officials said a developmentally disabled man wore a monster mask and played horror movie music when he stabbed a caretaker more than 30 times.

Will County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Dan Jungles told The (Joliet) Herald-News 24-year-old Ederaldo Frantz allegedly was upset with the Plainfield Township group home caretaker because she took away his cellphone when he was caught texting women. He was forbidden from doing so because of past harassment.

Jungles said when the caretaker seized the phone Frantz went to his room, put on a mask Jungles described as "demonic" and started playing music from "Halloween" on his iPod. Jungles said Frantz then grabbed a large butcher knife and stabbed the caretaker. The caretaker was hospitalized with deep puncture wounds.

Frantz's attorney didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

