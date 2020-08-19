Group protests human trafficking in downtown Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group demanding an end to human trafficking marched around downtown Chicago Tuesday night.

The group "Save Our Children" says they also want to end the release of sex offenders and increase protections for children in the custody of federal immigration and customs enforcement officials.


The group marched through the Loop before ending the evening at Millennium Park.

Members say they plan on more marches later this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopprotesthuman traffickingimmigration
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL introduces new saliva-based COVID-19 test as state reports 2,295 new cases
Lightfoot, CPS announce reforms for police in schools
Long Grove bridge hit twice in less than 1 week after rebuild
Chicago unrest may be contributing to police retiring at rapid rate: CPD
Out-of-work mom hit with insensitive eviction notice
Health officials urge those eligible to get flu shot, avoid 'twindemic'
Bryan Cranston plays 1 of few humans in 'The One and Only Ivan'
Show More
Trump, GOP finalizing Republican convention plans
FDA announces frozen shrimp recall, citing salmonella concerns
Woman's TikTok video of Hudson River dive triggers backlash
2 ex-White Sox ticket sellers plead guilty
2 shot, including child, in South Austin: CPD
More TOP STORIES News