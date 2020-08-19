Group protests human trafficking in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group demanding an end to human trafficking marched around downtown Chicago Tuesday night.
The group "Save Our Children" says they also want to end the release of sex offenders and increase protections for children in the custody of federal immigration and customs enforcement officials.
The group marched through the Loop before ending the evening at Millennium Park.
Members say they plan on more marches later this month.
