Group wanted in Louis Vuitton purse theft at Northbrook Court

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Northbrook police have released surveillance images of a group suspected of stealing Louis Vuitton purses Wednesday night.Police said between six and ten people entered the court as a group at about 8 p.m. A females suspect grabbed two purses valued at approximately $4,000 while several male suspects waited by the door.The suspects then ran off to the mall's parking lot, where several others were waiting and one suspect stole the purse of a woman who was entering the mall, police said.The suspects fled the scene on Lake Cook Road in two cars, with one described as electric blue and the other blue or black in color.No one was injured and no weapons were displayed, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northbrook Police Investigations Division at 847-564-2060.