Lakeview hit-and-run: Delivery service driver accused of striking woman with car after refusing to social distance, restaurant owner says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The owner of a Lakeview restaurant said her daughter wasthat involved a Grubhub delivery driver.Angenita Tanner owns Ms. T's Southern Fried Chicken at 3343 N. Broadway on Chicago's North Side, and her daughter helps out on the weekends. She said restaurant employees asked a Grubhub delivery driver if he could step outside to social distance Friday night, but claims he became irate and began to break the glass door on the business.Tanner said they called the police. Her daughter then tried to stop the man from leaving and get video of his car and license plate. That's when witnesses say he hit the woman with his car, ran her over and fled, Tanner said. She said the man threatened to run the woman over before actually putting his foot on the gas."I was so scared; I've never seen anything like this," Tanner said. "It was just like something crazy on the TV. It was like surreal ... I don't know. I thought he was going to kill my baby. I really did ... because I actually saw the car run over her."A witness also gave Tanner cell phone video of the alleged incident.The restaurant owner said her daughter broke multiple bones and is currently in intensive care. She said it will be a long road to recovery.Chicago police confirmed an argument between a pedestrian and a driver led to a hit-and-run on Chicago's North Side Friday.Police said a man in Prius was parked near a crosswalk in the 3200-block of North Broadway shortly before 6:30 p.m. when he got into an argument with a 24-year-old woman. The driver struck her with his car, then fled north on Broadway, police said.The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic with non-life threatening injuries to her head and arm, police said.An investigation is ongoing."We are shocked and appalled by these reports, and our hearts go out to the person injured and her family," a Grubhub spokeswoman said. "We have revoked this driver's access to our platform and terminated his contract with us. We are fully cooperating with the Chicago Police Department and have reached out to provide them with information about this driver."The spokeswoman also said Grubhub does extensive motor vehicle and criminal background checks, and continuously runs checks while any driver is contracted with them. This driver cleared all background checks, and he had no prior reports of misconduct, according to Grubhub.