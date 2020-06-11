Just Eat acquires Chicago-based Grubhub for $7.3 billion creating restaurant delivery giant

CHICAGO -- Just Eat Takeaway.com is acquiring Grubhub in a $7.3 billion deal that will create one of the world's largest restaurant delivery companies.Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway.com and Chicago-based Grubhub announced the merger late Wednesday.The two companies processed 593 million restaurant orders in 2019 and have about 70 million users worldwide.Just Eat Takeaway.com said it will acquire 100% of Grubhub's shares.Grubhub's founder and CEO Matt Maloney will join Just Eat Takeaway.com's board and lead the company's North American business.