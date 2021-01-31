COVID-19 vaccine

US pauses plan to give COVID-19 vaccine to Guantanamo Bay's 40 prisoners

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba -- The U.S. is backing off for now on a plan to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the 40 prisoners held at the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby said in a tweet Saturday that the Defense Department would be "pausing" the plan to give the vaccination to those held at Guantanamo while it reviews measures to protect troops who work there.

Kirby said no prisoners had yet received the vaccination. The plan drew some criticism after The New York Times reported that the vaccination of prisoners would start in the coming days.

"We're pausing the plan to move forward, as we review force protection protocols," Kirby said. "We remain committed to our obligations to keep our troops safe."

EMBED More News Videos

According to the World Health Organization, there have been more COVID cases reported in the past two weeks than during the entire first six months of this crisis.



The U.S. military announced earlier this month that it planned to offer the vaccine to prisoners as it vaccinated all personnel at the detention center.

At the time, U.S. Southern Command said it expected to have enough vaccine for all of the approximately 1,500 personnel assigned to the detention center. It said that the vaccine would be offered to prisoners but did not plan to reveal how many actually received it because of medical privacy regulations.

There have been no reported cases of coronavirus among the detention center prisoners. Early in the pandemic the U.S. military stopped reporting cases at individual bases for security reasons.

The U.S. opened the detention center in January 2002 to hold detainees suspected of links to al-Qaida and the Taliban. Those who remain include five men facing a trial by military commission for their alleged roles planning and aiding the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcubaprison
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Anti-vaccine protesters temporarily shut down LA site
Don't share COVID vaccine cards on social media: BBB
Vernon Hills' school district teachers receive first vaccine dose
IL reports 3,345 new COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning issued for weekend LIVE RADAR
Still no deal between CPS, CTU for in-person learning, Lightfoot says
16 shot in weekend gun violence
Duck hunter who allegedly murdered 2 men found dead
Cheerleader sues Northwestern, says she was harassed: report
Blizzard of 2011: Chicago's 'Snowmageddon' 10 years later
Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7
Show More
Police under fire after bodycam video surfaces with racial slurs
Video released of O'Hare Airport squatter getting arrested
Man shot at Near North Side hotel, police say
Trump loses lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial
Teen body-slammed by school resource officer 'traumatized,' family says
More TOP STORIES News