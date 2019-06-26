Guilt and looming death penalty, key question remains: Where is Yingying?

PEORIA, Ill. (WLS) -- If former U of I physics grad student Brendt Christensen had a secret equation to escape the death penalty, it hasn't added up in his favor.
Christensen, convicted this week of kidnapping and killing Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang, has never given up the one detail in the case that would offer relief to the victim's family: what he did with her body.
Providing authorities with the location of her remains might also have allowed Christensen to cut a deal with prosecutors to save his own life. The deal would have been: information in exchange for life in prison.
After months of questions about why Christensen wasn't willing to strike such a deal, newly filed court records suggest the now-convicted killer did offer up what he knew.
Lawyers for the one-time doctoral student say after he was arrested he offered to divulge where her remains are in exchange for a life sentence. It was a deal never consummated.
Christensen, 29, may be the only person alive who knows what happened to the Chinese scholar on that day in June, 2017. Christensen abducted Zhang from a campus bus stop and took her to his apartment where he beat her with a baseball bat and decapitated her.
But what happened to the woman's remains has never been revealed.
"Within six months of his arrest Mr. Christensen agreed to plead guilty to the charges against him," wrote federal defenders Elisabeth Pollock and George Taseff in the newly-filed motion. The defense attorneys stated that Christensen was vowing, "to cooperate fully with investigators and provide all information in his possession regarding the crime and the location of the victim's remains and to accept a sentence of life without possibility of release."
Since that deal never made it off the table, Christensen's attorneys want any reference to his refusal to locate the body kept from jurors who will begin hearing the death penalty phase of the case on July 8.
Oddly, the 17 page court motion that describes all of this was meant to be sealed. Somehow on Tuesday the filing was publicly available on a district court database and downloaded by the AP before it could be locked back up.
In an unsealed and still-public filing, Christensen's attorneys are also asking Judge James Shadid to block much of the evidence used at trial from being repeated during the death penalty phase.
His attorneys want the judge to forbid any reference to Christensen's refusal to locate the body, and block the replaying of undercover FBI audio tapes in which grisly admissions are heard.
Guilt and looming death penalty, key question remains: Where is Yingying?
ITEAM
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News