iteam

Guilt and looming death penalty, key question remains: Where is Yingying?

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel, Ross Weidner
PEORIA, Ill. (WLS) -- If former U of I physics grad student Brendt Christensen had a secret equation to escape the death penalty, it hasn't added up in his favor.

Christensen, convicted this week of kidnapping and killing Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang, has never given up the one detail in the case that would offer relief to the victim's family: what he did with her body.

Providing authorities with the location of her remains might also have allowed Christensen to cut a deal with prosecutors to save his own life. The deal would have been: information in exchange for life in prison.

After months of questions about why Christensen wasn't willing to strike such a deal, newly filed court records suggest the now-convicted killer did offer up what he knew.

Lawyers for the one-time doctoral student say after he was arrested he offered to divulge where her remains are in exchange for a life sentence. It was a deal never consummated.

Christensen, 29, may be the only person alive who knows what happened to the Chinese scholar on that day in June, 2017. Christensen abducted Zhang from a campus bus stop and took her to his apartment where he beat her with a baseball bat and decapitated her.

But what happened to the woman's remains has never been revealed.

"Within six months of his arrest Mr. Christensen agreed to plead guilty to the charges against him," wrote federal defenders Elisabeth Pollock and George Taseff in the newly-filed motion. The defense attorneys stated that Christensen was vowing, "to cooperate fully with investigators and provide all information in his possession regarding the crime and the location of the victim's remains and to accept a sentence of life without possibility of release."

Since that deal never made it off the table, Christensen's attorneys want any reference to his refusal to locate the body kept from jurors who will begin hearing the death penalty phase of the case on July 8.

Oddly, the 17 page court motion that describes all of this was meant to be sealed. Somehow on Tuesday the filing was publicly available on a district court database and downloaded by the AP before it could be locked back up.

In an unsealed and still-public filing, Christensen's attorneys are also asking Judge James Shadid to block much of the evidence used at trial from being repeated during the death penalty phase.

His attorneys want the judge to forbid any reference to Christensen's refusal to locate the body, and block the replaying of undercover FBI audio tapes in which grisly admissions are heard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
champaign urbanapeoriaiteammurderkidnappinguniversity of illinois
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ITEAM
Guilty: Suburban men who wanted to fly ISIS flag atop White House
Schiller Park mother of four gets prison time for ISIS terror ties
Brendt Christensen U of I case turns on the footprint of a killer
As underworld workforce ages, John "Pudgy" Matassa claims he's sickly in move for sentencing delay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer shot in head in Bronzeville
Girl hit by foul ball at Cubs game had skull fracture: Lawyer
Pedestrian killed in alleged hit-and-run on Lake Shore Drive ID'd
What Illinois' Tobacco 21 bill means for in-betweeners
LIVE RADAR: Severe storms could bring hail, gusty winds Wednesday
Prosecutors: Mother killed son because he was getting in way of affair
3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman plead not guilty
Show More
Teen paramedic performs CPR to save girl, 5, at Rainbow Beach
VIDEO: Woman allegedly tried to kidnap kids at airport
New program from Taste of Chicago brings lunch to non-profits
Most expensive home in US has price cut by $50M
Eric Trump claims waitress spit on him at The Aviary cocktail bar
More TOP STORIES News