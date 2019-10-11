Lawndale man faces gun charge in pursuit where officer was struck by squad car

CHICAGO -- A man is accused of throwing a gun out of a car window Thursday, prompting a pursuit in the North Lawndale neighborhood in which a Chicago police officer was struck by another officer's patrol car.

Daniel Dunbar, 32, of Lawndale, is charged with a felony count of illegal gun possession, Chicago police said.

Police were monitoring a "gang funeral" about 1:10 p.m. near the 1800 block of South Drake when they allegedly saw someone toss a gun out of a car, police said in a news conference Thursday.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off, police said. One of the officers left his squad car and tried to find the car on foot, but was struck by another officer's squad car in an alley in the 1800 block of South Drake.

The officer was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious but stable condition, police said. The ambulance transporting the officer received a police escort.

CPD Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the officer suffered two broken ribs and a fractured orbital bone. He is expected to be OK.

He has served on the force for about four and a half years, police said.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene.

Police said Friday morning that Dunbar was charged with throwing a gun out the window, and that the second suspect was released without charging.

Dunbar is due for a bail hearing on Friday.

