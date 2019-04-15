Loaded gun in diaper bag goes off, injuring man and daughter, police say

VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama -- A man with a loaded gun in a diaper bag shot himself and his daughter in what seems to be an unfortunate accident, police say.

Alabama police say the gun went off as the father was changing his daughter's diaper inside a car.

The bullet reportedly went through the child's leg before lodging in the man's chest.

The child is going to be ok, but her father is in serious condition.

Police say the shooting appeared accidental and haven't said if charges will be filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamachild injuredaccidental shootingu.s. & worldman shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News