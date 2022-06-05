gun safety

Local activists rally for gun safety following Texas school shooting, Buffalo massacre

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Local activists rally for gun safety

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local activists have been rallying for gun safety after the recent mass shootings across the country.

Students at Glenbrook South High School organized Saturday's event in Glenview's Jackson Park.

SEE ALSO | Uvalde superintendent affirms Robb Elementary will shut down after deadly shooting

Milagros Burgos lost her daughter to gun violence in Chicago in 2014.

"That call that no parent ever in their life wants to get, wants to hear. It was something that we never in a million years thought it would happen to anyone that we knew, let alone us," she said.

Protesters called on the government to pass stricter gun laws.

In Englewood, the community gathered for its annual "Peace Fest." They wore orange to honor gun violence victims, survivors and their families.

The event was held as a block party, in hopes to unite neighbors ahead of the summer. Organizers usually host the event in late August, but said it was critical to host the event sooner this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoglenviewenglewoodprotestgun safetygun violencemass shootingrallygunsuvalde school shooting
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN SAFETY
Gunman kills ex, 2nd woman, then himself outside Iowa church: police
Biden presses for more gun control after mass shootings
3 dead, including suspect, after shooting outside Iowa church
Canada to cap the market for handguns with new law
TOP STORIES
Girl, 6, shot in backyard on South Side, Chicago police say
No bail for teen charged in shootout with US Marshal, K-9 on NW Side
Naperville officer kills man who allegedly attacked him with hatchet
Biden, first lady temporarily moved from Del. beach house: Officials
Gospel Fest returns downtown after violence, COVID delays
Celtics add their voices to those asking for Griner's return
How to protect yourself from fake streaming pop-ups
Show More
Officials at airport seize cocaine stashed in wheelchair
Abbott restarts Michigan baby formula plant linked to contamination
'Tiger King' star Doc Antle to face money laundering charges
2 shot on South Side, police say
Chicago Weather: Scattered showers
More TOP STORIES News