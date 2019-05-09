Holmby Hills gun seizure in Los Angeles recovers massive cache of weapons

ATF agents and officers were seen in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Beverly Glen sorting through and documenting the collection of weapons.
There were a variety of rifles, shotguns and handguns.
Officials say Los Angeles police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served a search warrant around 4 a.m. Wednesday at the property on the border of the Bel Air and Holmby Hills neighborhoods.
Authorities received a tip that someone was manufacturing and selling weapons out of the home. The ATF said they recovered weapons manufacturing equipment and tools. Authorities say there is no danger to the public.
The ATF didn't provide further details, but said the operation was part of an ongoing investigation with the Los Angeles Police Department.
Holmby Hills is a small, wealthy neighborhood in the hills northeast of UCLA that is perhaps best known as the home of the Playboy Mansion.
