Holmby Hills gun seizure in Los Angeles recovers massive cache of weapons

Federal agents and the LAPD seized hundreds, possibly thousands, of firearms after executing a search warrant at a home in Holmby Hills.

LOS ANGELES -- Federal agents and Los Angeles police seized what appeared to be thousands of firearms after executing a search warrant at a home in the Holmby Hills neighborhood.

ATF agents and officers were seen in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Beverly Glen sorting through and documenting the collection of weapons.

There were a variety of rifles, shotguns and handguns.

Officers found thousands of rounds of ammunition in addition to rifles and guns inside a Holmby Hills home.

Officials say Los Angeles police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served a search warrant around 4 a.m. Wednesday at the property on the border of the Bel Air and Holmby Hills neighborhoods.

Authorities received a tip that someone was manufacturing and selling weapons out of the home. The ATF said they recovered weapons manufacturing equipment and tools. Authorities say there is no danger to the public.

The ATF didn't provide further details, but said the operation was part of an ongoing investigation with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Holmby Hills is a small, wealthy neighborhood in the hills northeast of UCLA that is perhaps best known as the home of the Playboy Mansion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
