Kids Off the Block works to provide Chicago teens with alternatives to violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In Chicago, we often hear of kids and teens impacted by violence. There are many community groups working to give teens a safe place to go and grow. One of those groups is Kids Off the Block.
Diane Latiker is the group's founder. In addition to giving kids a safe place, she works to make sure they have the resources they need to be successful.
"We believe that the best thing in the world to combat violence is giving them something they love to do," said Latiker.
That was true for Daqwon Hargrove. He found Kids Off the Block when he was 11, thanks to their basketball court.
"Some of my friends have been shot, been killed," said Hargrove. "But Diane has been there for to tell me to keep fighting."
Hargrove has fought so hard, he's heading to college on a basketball scholarship.
