Gunman robs pedestrians from window of SUV in Logan Square: police

CHICAGO -- A series of armed robberies have been reported this month in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

In at least two instances, someone riding in an white SUV pulled up to a victim, displayed a handgun and called the victim over to the vehicle, Chicago police said. The gunman inside the vehicle - possibly a Jeep - then demanded the person's belongings, took them and drove off.

The incidents happened:

-about 12:10 a.m. Aug 1 in the 3400 block of West Altgeld Street;
-about 12:15 a.m. Aug 6 in the 2900 block of West Belden Avenue; and

-about 11:27 a.m. Aug 12 in the 1800 block of North Sawyer Street.

Police said between one and four young male suspects were involved in the armed robberies. The license plate of the suspects' SUV might contain "M20."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.
