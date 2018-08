Chicago police seized multiple weapons from a party bus in the Kennedy Park neighborhood on the South Side Tuesday.Police conducted a traffic stop on the party bus in the 2500-block of West 115th Street at about 3 p.m. Officers with the Area South Gang Enforcement Team spoke with the bus driver, who allowed them to search the bus.After multiple people got off, officers found six firearms on the bus. None of the people on the bus were arrested, police said.