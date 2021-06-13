chicago shooting

Norwood Park gunshot victim crashes vehicle into Resurrection Hospital, witnesses say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A gunshot victim crashed his vehicle into the hospital he was driving himself to Saturday morning in the city's Norwood Park neighborhood Northwest Side.

The man, 40, was standing outside in the 5900 block of N. Northwest Highway at around 10:15 a.m when an unknown male began firing shots, Chicago police said.

The victim was hit in the torso, police said.

He tried driving himself to Resurrection Medical Center but crashed at the entrance wall, witnesses tell Eyewitness News.

The crashed vehicle and first responders could be seen on the hospital, located in the 7400 block of W. Talcott.

The victim is now hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

No one is in custody.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.
