Gunshots lead to vehicle chase, crash in Roseland

CHICAGO -- Shots being fired in Roseland Thursday sparked a short vehicle pursuit that ended with a crash in the Far South Side neighborhood.

Officers saw gunshots come from a Chevrolet Camaro about 12:27 a.m. in the 10400 block of South State Street and chased it to the 500 block of East 103rd Street, where the vehicle rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala, Chicago police said.

After a short foot chase, two men were place in custody, police said. Two civilians and two men in the Camaro were taken to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island and Roseland Community Hospital for treatment. They have since been released.

A rifle and a handgun were found at the scene of the crash, police said. Charges are pending.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
