Mundelein man identified in deadly crash near Gurnee that left 8 injured

A person was killed and a 2-year-old was among 8 more seriously hurt in a Gurnee crash on Route 45 and Rollins Road, the Lake County, IL sheriff said.

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- The victim of a Sunday car crash in rural Gurnee has been identified by Lake County officials.

The Lake County Coroner's Office has identified 62-year-old Joaquin Calderon of Mundelein as the victim of a crash that happened Sunday night.

Two young children were among eight people seriously injured in the crash, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened Sunday around 6:40 p.m. at Route 45 and Rollins Road in Gurnee, police said. Sheriff's deputies found five people from Mundelein, including a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy, ejected from a vehicle.

A 34-year-old Mundelein man was driving westbound on Rollins Road in a GMC Envoy when he tried to turn left onto southbound Route 45 during a yellow light, a preliminary investigation showed. A 22-year-old Round Lake man drove a Ford pickup truck eastbound through the intersection and struck the GMC.

Calderon was in the GMC's front seat and was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The two boys and three women, ages 24, 31 and 63, were ejected from GMC, police said. They were transported to the same hospital with critical to serious injuries, but have been stabilized and are expected to survive. The GMC's driver was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

It appeared that the children were sitting on two backseat passengers' laps, police said. All five people ejected were not wearing seatbelts.

Two passengers in the Ford, 19-year-old men from Round Lake Beach and Round Lake Heights, were transported to Lake Forest Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics treated the Ford's driver at the scene.

Debris struck a Toyota Venza traveling westbound immediately following the crash, but none of its occupants were injured.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating the crash.