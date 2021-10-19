grant

Gurnee Police Department nominated for Aftermath K9 Grant | How to vote

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Gurnee Police Department could win a grant for a new K9, but they need your vote.

Both of the department's K9 officers retired this year, and they have been nominated for an Aftermath K9 Grant to help obtain a new canine cop. There's $29,000 in grants available.

Who wins the grants is determined by voting by the public, and there is only one week to vote: October 19 through 26.

There are three ways to vote, and you can vote once per day:

First, you can visit the Aftermath K9 Grant official website to vote there.

Second, you can visit the Aftermath Cares Facebook page and like their post while mentioning you're voting for the Gurnee Police Department.

And third, you can visit the Aftermath Cares Instagram page at @AftermathK9Grant and like their post while mentioning you're voting for Gurnee Police Department.
