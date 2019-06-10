VIDEO: Gust of wind throws boys jumping on trampoline 50 feet into the air

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Two young boys were injured when a gust of wind threw the trampoline they were playing on high into the air.

The boys said it happened so fast, they don't even remember being in the air.

Surveillance video shows 11-year-old Gavin Reynolds playing on his trampoline with friend Rhode Hill.

Suddenly, a gust of wind lifts the trampoline into the air and throws both boys 50 feet, sending them over a brick wall and into the street.

"It happened in the blink of an eye, and we just hit the ground," Reynolds said.

Another surveillance camera caught Reynolds hobbling back to his home screaming for his father, telling him that Hill remained in the street in agonizing pain.

"I ran up to Rhodes, he was just super scared. He though, 'Ryan am I going to die?'" Reynolds' father Ryan said.

Doctors said Hill had a fractured pelvis and elbow. Reynolds said he still has back pain and bruises from the fall.

Both boys said they plan to get back on the trampoline soon. They said they will just make sure the trampoline is tied down next time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonachildren injuriessurveillancecaught on camerasurveillance video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arlington Heights woman accused of murdering parents
Off-duty CPD officer charged with DUI after deadly South Side crash
41 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Clerk stabbed outside Loop 7-Eleven after having lottery machine thrown at him
David Ortiz shot in the back at Dominican Republic bar
WATCH LIVE: 1 critically injured after car crashes on bike path near Lake Shore Drive on North Side
Rapper Bushwick Bill of the Geto Boys died at age 52
Show More
Mayor Lightfoot to announce community policy initiative
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and windy Monday
Michigan hotel offering free stay to women traveling for an abortion
States with the most catfish victims
Former DuPage Co. probation officer pleads guilty to sexual misconduct
More TOP STORIES News