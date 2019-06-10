VIDEO: Gust of wind throws boys jumping on trampoline 50 feet into the air

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Two young boys were injured when a gust of wind threw the trampoline they were playing on high into the air.The boys said it happened so fast, they don't even remember being in the air.Surveillance video shows 11-year-old Gavin Reynolds playing on his trampoline with friend Rhode Hill.Suddenly, a gust of wind lifts the trampoline into the air and throws both boys 50 feet, sending them over a brick wall and into the street."It happened in the blink of an eye, and we just hit the ground," Reynolds said.Another surveillance camera caught Reynolds hobbling back to his home screaming for his father, telling him that Hill remained in the street in agonizing pain."I ran up to Rhodes, he was just super scared. He though, 'Ryan am I going to die?'" Reynolds' father Ryan said.Doctors said Hill had a fractured pelvis and elbow. Reynolds said he still has back pain and bruises from the fall.Both boys said they plan to get back on the trampoline soon. They said they will just make sure the trampoline is tied down next time.