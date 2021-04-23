Guthries Tavern in Lakeview will reopen under new ownership

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago institution that announced its permanent closure early in the pandemic is getting new life thanks to new ownership.
The website for Guthries Tavern in Lakeview says it is now under new ownership and to stay tuned for its reopening.
The 34-year neighborhood pillar located in the 1300-block of West Addison Street announced it was shutting down for good in July of last year, as the city was set to re-impose stricter COVID safety restrictions.
"With the new restrictions set today for bars and the ongoing COVID restrictions, we don't see a way we can survive," Guthries Tavern wrote in a Facebook post on July 21.
The bar has not yet announced a reopening date.
