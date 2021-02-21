sports

Gymnastics coach sentenced to 32 years for sexual assault

DeKALB, Ill. -- A 25-year-old youth gymnastics coach in northern Illinois has been sentenced to 32 years after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting students.

Joseph R. Hannon of Sycamore admitted to sexually assaulting six children between April and September 2016. Each was younger than 13 years. They were students at Energym, a Sycamore gymnastics school.

"This defendant violated the trust of so many people - children and parents," DeKalb County State's Attorney Rick Amato said in a Thursday statement. "They counted on him to do the right things, yet when he thought no one was looking he did the unthinkable and violated that trust. He deserves every minute he serves in prison."

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.

A message left Sunday for Hannon's attorney, Brian Erwin, wasn't immediately returned.
