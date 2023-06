"Hadestown" opens in Chicago Tuesday at the CIBC Theatre.

'Hadestown 'opens Tuesday night at CIBC Theatre in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two intertwining love stories are playing out on stage as Hadestown opens Tuesday at the CIBC Theatre.

In the Tony-award-winning musical, we meet Orpheus and Eurydice, King Hades and his wife Persephone.

Nathan Lee Graham plays Hermes. He joined ABC7 Tuesday to talk about the show.

Hadestown opens Tuesday at the CIBC Theatre and it's here only until Sunday!

The show is recommended for those 8 and older. Tickets start at $44.

For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.