A murder case that shocked people across Chicago and the rest of America will finally reach a courtroom Tuesday.It's been five years since Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed near a South Side park.The 15-year-old had performed with her marching band at former President Barack Obama's second inauguration days before her death.Opening statements will be made in the double trial of two men accused of murdering Pendleton back in January of 2013.Kenneth Williams and Mickieal Ward will each have separate juries deciding their fates.Prosecutors said Pendleton was taking shelter from the rain at Harsh Park in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood when she was fatally shot in the back.Prosecutors said Williams drove the getaway car and Ward is the one who fired the shots into a group at the park. Two others were also injured.According to prosecutors, Ward and Williams were gang members driving through the turf of a rival faction and Pendleton was not the intended target.Ward's attorneys argue that that their client is a victim of mistaken identity and his confession was coerced by Chicago police officers over 17 hours of interrogation."I have faith that the Chicago jurors will be able to see for themselves what a false confession is and know that my client did nothing," said Julie Koehler, a Cook County assistant public defender representing Ward.Potential jurors were asked if they could be fair, if they had strong opinions about guns, gangs or police and if they heard about this case previously.Hadiya would have celebrated her 21st birthday in June. In 2013, the teen's death became a national symbol of Chicago's gang violence epidemic.