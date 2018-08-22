Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected Wednesday

Closing arguments are expected Wednesday in the trial of two men accused of murdering 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton in 2013.Pendleton was shot to death in Harsh Park in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood, days after she and her high school marching band performed at former President Barack Obama's second inauguration.The prosecution rested Tuesday after playing more than three hours of the video-taped interrogation of one of the defendants, then 18-year-old Mickiael Ward. In the February 2013 video, he admitted to firing the shots.Prosecutors said Ward fired the shots that killed Pendleton and the other defendant, Kenneth Williams, drove the getaway car.For hours, Ward said very little, until he told a detective that Williams forced him to shoot at gang rivals and one of those alleged rivals used Pendleton as a shield."That girl had nothing to do with it. She was just there. I should have never been in this predicament. I should never have been there," Ward said in the video.Ward's attorneys argued that detectives coerced Ward into confessing, over more than 17 hours of interrogation.Under cross examination, one of the detectives said he lied to Ward, saying there was video of Ward at the scene and that witnesses had identified him.A weapon was never recovered.The trial resumes Wednesday at 10 a.m.