Mickiael Ward and Kenneth Williams are charged in the murder of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton.

Hadiya Pendleton's mother, Cloepatra Cowley, testified Monday about the moment she learned her daughter had been shot and killed. A videotaped confession from one of the men charged in the teen's murder could be shown in court Tuesday.Cowley recounted the painful details of that day, Jan. 29, 2013, when she learned that her 15-year-old daughter had been shot. Cowley said at first, she couldn't believe that it was true."I held the phone until I could get her to speak with me, and then that's when she indicated Hadiya had been shot. I didn't understand that, because it just didn't make any sense. I couldn't understand what they were saying because I didn't understand why my daughter had been shot. It's not something I feared, ever," Cowley said.Prosecutors said Pendleton was not the intended target. They said the sophomore honors student was taking shelter from the rain with friends in Harsh Park when defendant Mickiael Ward got out of a car driven by defendant Kenneth Williams and opened fire. The park is located in about a mile from former President Barack Obama's home in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood. Pendleton had performed at Obama's second inauguration days before she was killed.Pendleton was still alive when Cowley arrived at Comer Children's Hospital. But soon after, she learned her daughter had died of a gunshot wound to the back.Prosecutors rested their case against Williams on Monday. They will continue their case against Ward on Tuesday, when they are expected to show Ward's videotaped confession. Trial resumes at 10 a.m.