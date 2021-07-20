hadiya pendleton

Getaway driver in Hadiya Pendleton shooting to be sentenced; teen killed after Obama performance

Mickiael Ward, convicted of fatally shooting Pendleton, sentenced 84 years
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Getaway driver in Hadiya Pendleton murder to be sentenced

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The getaway driver in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton will be sentenced Tuesday.

It's been eight year's since her shooting in a Chicago park horrified the city.

The man who pulled the trigger is already behind bars for a long time, but the man who helped the shooter get away will be sentenced Tuesday.

RELATED: Mickiael Ward, convicted in Hadiya Pendleton death, sentenced to 84 years in prison
EMBED More News Videos

Cleopatra Cowley, the mother of Hadiya Pendleton, reads a statement at the sentencing of the man convicted of killing her.



Pendleton was shot and killed in a South Side park in January of 2013, just weeks after she performed in former President Barack Obama's inauguration parade.

Kenneth Williams, the getaway driver, will be sentenced Tuesday. He appealed for a new trial, but was denied.

Pendleton's death made national headlines. Former First Lady Michelle Obama attended her funeral.

RELATED: Kenneth Williams found guilty in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial; Ward trial continues

Police said the two involved in the shooting are gang members, who drove by the park and opened fire into a crowd of King College Prep High School students.

The person accused of pulling the trigger, fatally shooting Pendleton and injuring two others, Mickiael Ward, was sentenced to 84 years in prison back in 2019.

Williams faces up to 90 years in jail.

He is expected in court later Tuesday afternoon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth chicagodeadly shootingfatal shootinghadiya pendletonchicago violencemichelle obamabarack obamatrialpresident barack obamachicago shootingmurdersentencingchicago crimegun violence
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HADIYA PENDLETON
Mayor Emanuel reflects on his legacy and his lowest point in office
Gunman convicted in Hadiya Pendleton death sentenced to 84 years in prison
Parents of Hadiya Pendleton talk after guilty verdicts
Mickiael Ward found guilty in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
TOP STORIES
IL reports 745 new COVID cases, 6 deaths
Woman stabbed with own knife during attack on West Side CTA platform
Chicago Catholic schools returning to 'near normal' operations
Ben & Jerry's will stop selling ice cream in Palestinian territories
2 critically injured after car crashes into NW Side restaurant
Teen driver charged in fatal Hickory Hills crash, killing 4
Cook County COVID: Mass vaccination sites close this week
Show More
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket: 'Best day ever'
IL college boards suggest schools require COVID shot
Costco to keep special senior shopping hours at all US stores
4 shot in Homan Square
Chicago Weather: Sunny, hot Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News