Society

New year, new hair: Lira Guzi Salon shares top hairstyle trends of 2020

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a brand new year, and that means it's time to freshen up our looks.

Lira Guzi, the owner of Lira Guzi Salon, joined ABC7 to talk about hair trends of 2020 and to show off some spectacular hair transformations.

Lira says the top trends to look for this year are layered bobs and textured, curly hair.

You can find Lira at her salon Tuesday through Saturday in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit liraguzisalon.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoriver northhairhair stylinghairstyles
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News