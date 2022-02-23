Health & Fitness

Treating hair loss, doctor shares personal experience

By Michelle Corless
EMBED <>More Videos

Treating hair loss, doctor shares personal experience

It's a problem many people face as they age: hair loss. And for some, it happens younger than others.

Dr. William Yates says his hair started thinning in high school. After attending medical school, he became a cancer surgeon and a trauma surgeon.

Eventually, he decided to have a hair transplant and that caused him to change careers.

"I thought I looked better with hair," said Dr. Yates. "It made a difference in my life."

He says genetics can impact anyone's hair loss.

But for Black women, there can often be other causes, like hair styling.

"Tight braids on the sides or edges, or tight braids on the crown, or relaxers, that seems to cause a lot of havoc.

There are treatments available. Dr. Yates says the first thing to do, is stop the styling that may be causing the problems. Then, he recommends seeking medical advice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshair
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mask mandate Chicago: City to lift some COVID restrictions with state
Ukraine to declare nationwide state of emergency
Would-be car thieves shoot delivery driver in Burnside: Chicago police
Brewery to be demolished, apartments saved after fire in Albany Park
Car stolen from NYC grocery store with boy, 11, inside
White Palace Grill temporarily shut down over safety concerns
Amsterdam Apple Store suspect run over while chasing hostage: Police
Show More
DC braces for potential trucker protest
8 NW suburban mayors fight railroad merger
City Council to vote on gang asset forfeiture ordinance
Pilsen high school students surprised with free ride to college
2 critically injured in multi-vehicle I-57 crash
More TOP STORIES News