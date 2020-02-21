Arts & Entertainment

Macy's State Street holds screening of 'Hair Love' with director Matthew A. Cherry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In honor of Black History Month, Macy's on State Street held a screening of Oscar-winning animated short "Hair Love" Thursday night.

The film's writer and director, former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry, was there for a discussion as well.

The Chicago native sat down with ABC7's Janet Davies before the screening to talk about the film's win for Best Animated Short at the Academy Awards.

Cherry said the Chicago community has been especially supportive of him and the short film.
