Hallmark recalls candles ahead of the holidays

Hallmark recalled over 4,000 candles Friday just ahead of the holidays.

When the company's frosted balsam jar candles are lit, the glass jar can break causing possible fire and laceration hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company received six reports of the glass jar breaking, resulting in fire damage to nearby items, reported CNN. No injuries were reported, the commission's report said.

The glass jar was sold exclusively at Norman's Hallmark stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania between September and December for about $28, according to the report.

The glass jar is about 5 inches high and 4.5 inches wide with a metal top, the report said.

Those who bought the candle should immediately return it for a full refund, the report said. Upon returning the candle, customers will also receive a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card, the report said.

