Halloween 2022: Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee hosting annual Howl-O-Ween all month

The Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee is hosting is annual Howl-O-Ween beginning Saturday through Oct. 31.

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee is hosting its annual Howl-O-Ween beginning Saturday through Oct. 31.

There's fun for the entire family including a trick-or-treat stop with plenty of goodies.

Admission is free but guests are required to stay overnight at the resort.

Click HERE for more information.