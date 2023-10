Pennsylvania music teacher takes on spooky seasonal job that's 'to die for'

BROOMALL, Pa. -- Ask any of her students and they will gleefully tell you Christine Stief is a dedicated and joyful teacher at St. Pius X School.

This spooky season, the beloved educator is giving Jekyll and Hyde a run for their money.

And as Halloween quickly approaches, Stief is showing her claws and reveling in the reactions she gets after hours.