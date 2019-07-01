Florida man dubbed 'Hamburglar' robs Wendy's after grilling own burger

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. -- Florida officials say they are looking for a 'hamburglar' who broke into two restaurants, fixed himself some food, and then stole money.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the suspect forced his way into a Wendy's in Jensen Beach, Florida, by smashing a window with a brick. He then fired up the grill, made himself a hamburger, and walked away with the store's safe. He also went to another Jensen Beach restaurant, where he helped himself to more food and money.

Authorities say the man also tried to rob a gas station, but could not break in.

On Facebook, the office posted photos and asked the public to help identify the suspect, who has a tattoo on his left arm and is described as a white male in his mid-thirties.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridabizarreburglarytheftu.s. & worldhamburgerwendy's
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Show More
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
More TOP STORIES News