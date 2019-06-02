Hammond church holds first service days after devastating vandalism

By and Meghan Kluth
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A northwest Indiana church is fulfilling its promise Sunday, days after vandals tore apart their sanctuary.

Faith United Church of Christ and Rehoboth Worship Center in Hammond will open their doors for the first service since it was vandalized last Wednesday. The service will be held at 10 a.m.

Two men have been arrested since the break-in was reported.

23-year-old Aaron James Vanoppens and 22-year-old Nicholas Dylan Reding were both been charged with one count each of burglary and institutional criminal mischief, both of which are felonies in Indiana, police said.

The vandals allegedly struck around 1 a.m. Wednesday. There was thousands of dollars in damage to the church organ, the altar, the office and even the bathrooms.

Authorities do not believe this incident to be hate-crime related, instead calling it a "very juvenile crime of opportunity."

A $1,000 reward had been offered for information leading to their arrest, though police said it did not play a role in their apprehension.
