Hammond church vandalism: $1,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest

By
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for vandalizing the Faith United Church of Christ and Rehoboth Worship Center in Hammond, Indiana.

The damage was discovered two days ago by members of the church, which is located in the 3000-block of 175th Street.

The vandals allegedly struck around 1 a.m. Wednesday, based on the time listed on the now-broken wall clock. There was thousands of dollars in damage to the church organ, the altar, the office and even the bathrooms.
The Hammond Police Department, in cooperation with a generous donation, is offering the $1,000 reward. Anyone who has information that would lead to the person or people responsible for the vandalism should call Hammond Police Detective Lieutenant Mark Detterline at (219) 852-2962 or Detective Sgt. Robert Maldonado at (219) 852-2975.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hammondvandalismchurchcommunityreward
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois House passes marijuana legalization bill
Murdered Pilsen woman's family expected to speak
The Latest: 11 killed, 6 hurt in shooting in Virginia Beach
Cook Co. State's Attorney's Office releases documents related to Jussie Smollett case
R. Kelly: New charges 'raise the stakes,' attorney says
PRIDE 2019: Chicago murals create visibility for LGBTQ community
Mayor Lightfoot calls on Ald. Ed Burke to resign after new charges filed
Show More
Hazel Crest program offers hope to people suffering from opioid addiction
CPD installs cameras along I-290 to help deter crime
Beware ComEd impostors as temperatures rise
MALEAH DAVIS: Child's body found not confirmed as missing girl
VIDEO: Shark gets very close to swimmer at Florida beach
More TOP STORIES News