Hammond church vandalism: $1,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for vandalizing the Faith United Church of Christ and Rehoboth Worship Center in Hammond, Indiana.The damage was discovered two days ago by members of the church, which is located in the 3000-block of 175th Street.The vandals allegedly struck around 1 a.m. Wednesday, based on the time listed on the now-broken wall clock. There was thousands of dollars in damage to the church organ, the altar, the office and even the bathrooms.The Hammond Police Department, in cooperation with a generous donation, is offering the $1,000 reward. Anyone who has information that would lead to the person or people responsible for the vandalism should call Hammond Police Detective Lieutenant Mark Detterline at (219) 852-2962 or Detective Sgt. Robert Maldonado at (219) 852-2975.